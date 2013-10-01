Maine ambulance worker admits to child porn charge

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Andover man who downloaded child pornography on the job at an ambulance company in the town of Mexico has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Jason Littlehale pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court.

Authorities say Littlehale used his laptop computers while working at Med-Care Ambulance from September 2011 until to April 2012 to download still images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

When law enforcement officials went to his home on April 24, 2012, Littlehale initially denied intentionally downloading the images and videos.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/1bZLRL4 ) reports that he changed his plea to guilty a week before his trial was scheduled to start.

Littlehale faces as much as 10 years in federal prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 24.

