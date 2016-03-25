FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
The Latest: San Francisco mayor wants reduced travel to NC

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina lawmakers’ decision to overturn a Charlotte ordinance on transgender rights (all times local):

7 p.m.

San Francisco’s mayor says he doesn’t want city workers to travel to North Carolina unless necessary, in order to deprive the state of revenue in response to its legislation blocking anti-discrimination protections for gay, lesbian and transgender people.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement Friday that residents of the city with a large gay and lesbian population shouldn’t “subsidize legally sanctioned discrimination.”

North Carolina lawmakers approved and Republican Gov. Pat McGrory signed legislation this week voiding a Charlotte ordinance that would have provided wide protections against discrimination in public accommodations.

The law also prevents cities and counties from passing anti-discrimination rules and imposes a statewide standard that leaves out protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

6 p.m.

North Carolina’s top government lawyer says he’s worried a new law overturning Charlotte’s anti-discrimination ordinance and preventing similar rules elsewhere will put the state at a disadvantage to keep or land big sporting events.

Attorney General Roy Cooper told a Raleigh-area sports radio station (99.9 The Fan) on Friday he’s concerned about keeping NCAA basketball playoffs in the state and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte after the legislature’s action this week.

Large corporations also have spoken out against the legislation, approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory.

Cooper says “we should not be putting our economy in jeopardy” and called the events surrounding the law a “national embarrassment.” He and others want pressure put on legislators to repeal this week’s law.

Cooper is a Democrat running against McCrory in the November gubernatorial election.

___

11:15 a.m.

Facebook and Apple have added their voices to the big businesses that are not pleased with a new North Carolina law barring anti-discrimination protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

The two technology giants run massive data processing complexes in western North Carolina.

Facebook says in a statement it opposes moves that discriminate against people based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Apple says its stores “are open to everyone, regardless of where they come from, what they look like, how they worship or who they love,” and it’s disappointed in the law.

State lawmakers on Wednesday voided a Charlotte ordinance that offered broad protections against discrimination in public accommodations in the state’s largest city. Backers of the state law say it was needed to prevent predators from using restrooms marked for the opposite sex.

___

7:10 a.m.

Police in Raleigh say five people arrested in a protest near the Executive Mansion over North Carolina lawmakers’ decision to overturn a transgender ordinance in Charlotte have been charged several violations.

Police spokesman Jim Sughrue said late Thursday that the five people arrested have been charged with blocking traffic and with resisting, delaying or obstructing police officers. Sughrue says the five were arrested after they chained themselves together and sat down in a street. Sughrue said the demonstrators had been warned they would be arrested if they did not move.

Those charged are 30-year-old Jade Brooks of Durham; 28-year-old Salma Mirza of Durham; 20-year-old Ngoe Tran of Durham; 27-year-old Jessica Jude of Durham; and 32-year-old Noah Rubin-Blose of Hillsborough.

It was not known if they have lawyers.

___

4:51 a.m.

Corporations have expressed disappointment and the NCAA has vowed to watch what North Carolina does next now that the state has banned local government measures protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

American Airlines, IBM, Biogen and PayPal were among major employers condemning the new law Thursday.

The legislature called a special session Wednesday to void a Charlotte ordinance that would have enabled transgender people to legally use restrooms aligned with their gender identity, and would have provided broad protections against discrimination in public accommodations in the state’s largest city.

About 200 protesters blocked a downtown Raleigh street in front of the state’s Executive Mansion Thursday evening, and about 400 people at a Raleigh church vowed to fight on when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.