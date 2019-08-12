Woman, teens accused of dumping over 300 tires in lot

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a woman and two teenagers dumped over 300 tires in a parking lot of a vacant motel in Pennsylvania.

The Reading Eagle reports troopers found 61-year-old June Kuzowski and the two 15-year-olds throwing the tires out of a truck and onto the lot on Saturday night in Schuylkill County.

Police determined Kuzowski had the teens load the truck with the tires at an auto garage and drove to the lot to dispose of them.

She’s charged with scattering rubbish and corruption of minors.

The teens are charged with scattering rubbish.

It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/