Portland proposes building new public safety headquarters

 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland city officials have proposed building a new public safety headquarters building near the Cumberland County Jail.

City Manager Jon Jennings unveiled the idea Tuesday as the council’s Economic Development Committee went into closed session to discuss a possible land swap to acquire three parcels of state-owned land, including the parcel near the jail. The Portland Press Herald reports Jennings’ proposal could complicate planning efforts to replace the city-run Oxford Street Shelter.

Officials had previously identified the land Jennings singled out as a possible location for a new shelter.

Jennings and City Councilor Belinda Ray say the two proposals are not mutually exclusive, arguing the parcel would be large enough for both a public safety building and a homeless services center.

