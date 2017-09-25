FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Family member of famous bakery sentenced in drug ring bust

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A man whose family has owned a famous Manhattan bakery for four generations has been sentenced to five years of probation in connection with a multimillion dollar gambling and drug-trafficking ring.

The New York Post (http://nyp.st/2k0Hif8 ) reports that 62-year-old Frank Parisi was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in July to conspiracy. He also has to forfeit $40,000. Information his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Parisi was arrested last year with nearly two dozen defendants. Prosecutors say they seized 20 pounds of marijuana when they searched his apartment over the Parisi Bakery on Elizabeth Street.

Parisi was an alleged distributor for the $15 million marijuana operation headed by a reputed Bonanno associate.

Authorities say hundreds of pounds of medical-grade marijuana were shipped from California to New York between 2014 and 2015.

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com