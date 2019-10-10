South Dakota prosecutor apologizes for ‘personal struggles’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The prosecutor of South Dakota’s most populous county is apologizing after a report raised issues about his behavior.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan was absent from work without explanation from mid-July through mid-September. Gov. Kristi Noem asked the attorney general to investigate, and the report made public Wednesday cited concerns about McGowan’s drinking.

In a statement Thursday from his office, McGowan apologized “for allowing his personal struggles and medical issues” to rise to the point where law enforcement was called to check on him. But he also said he disagreed with some parts of the report, saying they were taken out of context or relied on anonymous sources.

Noem said she would take no action against McGowan, saying the attorney general concluded there wasn’t evidence to pursue charges.