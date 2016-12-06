Christie visits infants facing drug addiction, pledges help

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie says a tour of a New Jersey neonatal unit for infants born to mothers on drugs makes him want to do more to help them.

Christie toured the neonatal intensive care unit on Tuesday at Jersey Shore University Medical Center as part of an annual “Season of Service” effort.

Christie visited five infants with perinatal addiction and said seeing them strengthens his resolve to do all he can.

He says it’s important not to forget these “innocent victims of drug addiction.”

The Health Department says New Jersey hospitals handle about 500 neonatal drug withdrawal cases annually.

Fighting drug addiction has been a top issue for Christie, who expanded drug courts so first-time nonviolent offenders can get treatment instead of jail time.