Silver police investigating possible arson of its impound

 
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Silver police are investigating a possible arson of one of the department’s storage units.

The Silver City Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/2aTLtN) authorities were called to an early fire on Sunday at a department impound.

Officer Steven Delgado wrote that he saw flames coming out of the third and fourth garage bays when he arrived at the scene.

Police found three cuts in the fence around the storage facility.

Silver City Police Chief Ed Reynolds says the building appears to be a total loss along with one vehicle being stored for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

