Greenwood getting higher tax rate and smaller city budget

 
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A city in the Mississippi Delta is increasing its tax rate by 4% for 2019-2020 fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the Greenwood City Council approved the increase Tuesday. The rate will rise from 50.26 mills to 52.25 mills. A mill in Greenwood is worth $109,000. A 2-mill increase would generate about $218,000 in revenue

Greenwood’s general-fund budget for the coming year will be just under $12.1 million. That is a decrease from the current budget of almost $12.2 million.

Mayor Carolyn McAdams said it would be necessary to raise taxes to continue providing city services.

McAdams says city residents will pay 44 mills for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. That is 12 mills, or 21%, lower than they paid for the former Greenwood School District.

___

This story has been corrected. The older rate was 50.26 mills not 20.26 mills.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com