Vt., NH, warn of gas smell in some water bottles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont and New Hampshire health departments are warning people to check for gasoline smells in some 3- and 5-gallon water jugs.

The warning is being issued after reports from Massachusetts and other states found that plastic water bottles of those sizes may have become contaminated by being used to store fuel and then recycled back to drinking water bottlers after Super Storm Sandy.

Only 3-gallon or 5-gallon water containers are affected.

Tests in Massachusetts found chemical traces in a Poland Spring bottle, although it’s possible bottles from other suppliers are affected as well.

Anyone in Vermont who finds water bottles with a chemical odor should notify the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

For those who detect a fuel odor, arrangements can be made for replacement bottles of water.