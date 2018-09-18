FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tense debate at library board over Drag Queen Story Hour

 
Share

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana library’s plans to host a “Drag Queen Story Hour” have led to sometimes tense debates at local government meetings.

The Lafayette Public Library’s Board of Control heard from opponents and supporters of the planned Oct. 6 program.

The Advocate reported that Monday’s comment period started on a raucous note, with the first speaker, Robert Judge, initially refusing to stop speaking after the three-minute limit. Judge, in claiming that transgenderism is unhealthy, cited elevated suicide rates among transgender youth, eliciting an angry reply from audience member Nicholas Charming.

“Because people like you tell us we don’t exist,” yelled Charming, who later explained that transgenderism is not the same as cross dressing.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

Drag Queen Story Hour programs — men in drag reading stories to children — have been held at libraries and book stores around the country, drawing protests in some areas.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council was set Tuesday evening to consider a resolution denouncing the event as inappropriate for its target audience of young children. A religious conservative group, the Louisiana Family Forum, issued a news release urging members to arrive early to get a seat in the meeting room.

The Oct. 6 event is to be presented by members of a University of Louisiana-Lafayette chapter of Delta Lambda Phi, a fraternity of “gay, bisexual and progressive men.”

Public comments at the council meeting last month were overwhelmingly supportive. Opposition was more apparent at Monday’s library board meeting. Those opposing the event appeared to outnumber those in support.

A supporter, Layne St. Julien, said she watched several online videos of drag queen story hours in other cities, according to The Advertiser of Lafayette.

“It’s very clear they are not about pornography. They are not about an attempt to change anyone to drag queens. They are not about sexuality. They are not about social engineering,” St. Julien said. “It’s essentially a costumed story read to children.”