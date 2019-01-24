FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Atlanta-area teacher sentenced in student’s sexual assault

 
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area high school’s former teacher of the year has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cites court papers in a Thursday report as saying 49-year-old Spencer Herron was also ordered to 15 years of probation. The former teacher at Kell High School in Cobb County pleaded guilty last week to five counts of sexual assault against a student.

Herron taught video production and was named “Teacher of the Year” for 2016-2017. Court papers say the assaults started over summer break in 2016, when he met the student under the pretense of gathering for a nonexistent school club.

Herron has also been charged in Cherokee County in the same case. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com