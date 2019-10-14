U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Parson’s campaign manager to be questioned in abortion case

 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign manager will be questioned by lawyers representing Planned Parenthood about his involvement in a decision to deny a new license to Missouri’s only abortion provider.

An administrative hearing commissioner ruled last week that attorneys can question Steele Shippy, who was Parson’s spokesman before becoming his campaign manager.

The Kansas City Star reports Planned Parenthood argues Shippy’s testimony could provide information about why its clinic in St. Louis was denied a license to perform abortions.

The attorney general’s office contends the subpoena for Shippy was meant to harass the governor’s campaign manager because Planned Parenthood will likely support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway. The state also argued Shippy had no formal role in the license decision.

The governor’s office said attorneys are working to schedule Shippy’s deposition.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com