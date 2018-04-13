FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Appeal of Nebraska man serving life for killing son rejected

By MARGERY A. BECK
 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected the latest appeal from a man who pleaded guilty to killing his 4-year-old son but now says a discredited crime scene investigator planted evidence to frame him.

The court ruled that a Cass County judge was right to dismiss 40-year-old Ivan Henk’s post-conviction motion last year.

Henk had argued that former Douglas County CSI director Dave Kofoed planted blood evidence in a garbage bin to implicate him in the 2003 death of his son, Brendan Gonzalez. In 2010, Kofoed was convicted of evidence tampering in an unrelated murder case.

Henk argued in his post-conviction motion that without that blood evidence, he would not have admitted guilt in his son’s death and would not be serving a life sentence.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

But the state Supreme Court ruled “there was ample evidence that Henk would have accepted the plea offer, regardless of the blood evidence from the dumpster.” An attorney for Henk did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling Friday.

Henk pleaded guilty to first-degree murder days before his trial was to begin in October 2003 in the death of his son, avoiding a possible death sentence. The boy, who was last seen with Henk, vanished on Jan. 6, 2003. Despite an extensive, weeks-long search of the Sarpy County landfill, the little boy’s body was never found.

During a court hearing in April 2003, Henk shouted that he killed Brendan “because he was the anti-Christ. He had 666 on his forehead.” Court documents said Henk told investigators he killed the boy and threw his body in a Bellevue trash bin.

But in his appeal, Henk said that in deciding to plead guilty, he relied on DNA evidence that he now believes Kofoed planted. Henk argued that violated his right to a fair trial.

Kofoed spent nearly two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the 2008 slayings of Wayne and Sharmon Stock of rural Murdock. Kofoed claimed to have found the only physical evidence that tied two innocent men to the killings: a drop of one victim’s blood. He claimed the blood had been found in a car driven by one of the innocent men that had already been combed over by another forensic investigator.

A man and woman from Wisconsin eventually pleaded guilty to killing the couple. They’re serving life prison sentences.