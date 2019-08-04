FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sex abuse scandal enveloping Connecticut magnet school

By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As parents prepare to send their children to a Connecticut magnet school next month, police are continuing an investigation that has led to sexual assault charges against two former staff members and a lawsuit from an administrator who says she was punished for cooperating with the police investigation.

Corriche Gaskin, 35, who served as a behavioral specialist in charge of discipline at New London’s Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, is accused of sexually assaulting two students and videotaping sexual encounters, including with a teacher and showing them to students. The incidents, according to arrest records, occurred between March 2016 and June 2017.

Jevon Elmore, who served as a paraprofessional at the middle school, also is charged with sexual assault, which police say occurred at the city’s high school. A judge on Thursday ordered the files in his case to remain sealed until his next court appearance on Sept. 11, eight days after the school year begins.

“There is a lot to say, but it’s going to have to wait,” said William Koch, Elmore’s attorney.

Other news
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players

Melissa Rodriguez, a former teacher at the middle school, has been charged with failing to report an incident. She has pleaded not guilty. The files in her case also have been sealed.

Messages seeking comment from Gaskin and Rodriguez’s attorneys were not returned. Gaskin, who was hired at the school in 2014 despite a criminal record that includes federal drug conviction, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Four staff members at the school have been placed on administrative leave and the former principal of the school, Alison Burdick, is suing, alleging she was placed on leave for providing information to police that the district claims compromised student confidentially. Burdick is now the director of adult education for the school district.

The Day of New London has reported Burdick also is in a relationship with the city’s police chief, leading to questions of a conflict of interest in the department’s investigation. The department has said Chief Peter Reichard removed himself from the investigation at its outset.

“It’s hard to imagine out-of-district parents choosing to send their kids to the New London magnet school system until this is resolved and everyone involved is held accountable,” said Gordon Videll, an attorney representing one of the child victims, who was in seventh and eighth grade when they were assaulted.

Police allege Gaskin sexually assaulted the students during school hours in his office. He also is charged with recording and sharing videos of sexual encounters with at least two staff members. A 25-year-old teacher, who has not been identified, told police she had sex with Gaskin multiple times, including in a supply closet and her classroom.

New London School Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie, did not returned calls and emails seeking comment.

State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said her office is also “fully engaged” in an investigation.

“Parents should ask questions of school and district/board administrators regarding how a safe, transparent, supportive culture is being built and maintained in the school community; who they can contact if they have any concerns about school climate or staff-student interactions, or who their child can contact in the school or at central office if they have concerns they want to discuss,” Eagan said in an email.

The Mayor of New London, Michael Passero, released a statement following Gakin’s arrest in May, saying the city has taken “aggressive measures to ensure the protection of the children in our schools.”

“This situation should not diminish the reputation of our dedicated administrators, staff and teachers,” Passero said.

But attorney Christine Synodi, Videll’s wife and law partner, said that is a lot to ask of the community.

“Given the multiple failures, until there is complete transparency and a full and fair completed investigation, it would be hard to expect parents to have full confidence,” she said.

___

This story has been corrected to show Elmore’s attorney responded to message, said he would wait before commenting.