Authorities rescue boaters trapped on Utah Lake

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Authorities say they rescued three adults and a juvenile fishing in Utah Lake after the group spent hours trying to free a boat from rocks on an island.

The Deseret News reports the four suffered hypothermia and one person was taken to a hospital following the rescue early Thursday.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon says the boaters were taking turns in the water to keep the boat from the rocks on Bird Island.

He says they are all expected to recover, but they should have called for help immediately.

Cannon says it’s not clear if the boar was damaged or had mechanical problems.

