4 rescued from life raft off Big Sur

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The Coast Guard says four people who jumped from a sinking tug boat onto a life raft have been rescued off the coast of Big Sur.

Lt. Mark Leahey said the crew was aboard the Delta Captain when it began to sink in heavy seas shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Leahey said they made a distress call and activated the boat’s electronic positioning equipment before abandoning ship. A rescue helicopter crew located them about 13 miles off the coast and plucked them from the water. They were flown to Monterey for evaluation.

Leahey said no injuries were reported.

Investigators were trying to determine what cause the boat to sink.

Leahey said the sea was rough, with winds averaging 20 to 30 knots and swells reaching 12 feet.