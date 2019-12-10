Ex-assistant pastor of Illinois church accused of sex crimes

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former assistant pastor of an Illinois church was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenager in the congregation.

Roger VanRaden, 48, was arraigned on sexual assault and abuse charges in a Champaign County courtroom, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported. He was released from jail after posting bond and ordered back to court Jan. 21.

The Associated Press left a message for a public defender assigned to his case.

Investigators said the charges stem from contact he had with the girl from about 2015 to August of this year. Most of the incidents happened at Faith Baptist Church in Champaign, where VanRaden had also been a youth pastor.

Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said VanRaden told investigators that he knew his behavior was wrong but continued. Detective Dwayne Roelfs said the teen, now 18, was not old enough to consent and added, “she was manipulated through trust and control.”