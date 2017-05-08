3 charged in illegal video gaming operation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in a bust of an illegal video gaming operation in Fayetteville.

WNCN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qRmUfN) that Cumberland County sheriff deputies arrested 56-year-old Jean Hoover, 44-year-old Kim Mouser and 59-year-old Steven Lumpkin on Friday, marking the fourth illegal video gaming operation uncovered in the past two years. Court documents say the operation ran from March 2 to May 4 out of a Lake Valley Plaza suite.

Arrest warrants say at least five video poker machines were found. Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans says the illegal gambling interferes with county revenue.

All three are charged with operating video gaming machines and conspiracy. Hoover and Mouser’s bond is set at $25,000, while Lumpkin’s is set at $5,000. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.