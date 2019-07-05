FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Central Nebraska Uber driver arrested on sex assault charge

 
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — An Uber driver in central Nebraska has been arrested after being accused of trying to sexually assault a passenger.

Television station KSNB reports the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when a 34-year-old woman in Grand Island called for an Uber to take her to a store.

She told police that when the Uber driver took her back to her apartment, he tried to kiss her and pulled her back into the car as she fought off his sexual advances.

Police say the woman was able to escape and run back to her apartment, where she called police. Police say the Uber driver was quickly found and arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Charges in the case did not appear in online records Friday morning.

Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.