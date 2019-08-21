FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Watchdog warns of ‘alarming’ conditions in Nebraska prison

By GRANT SCHULTE
 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest prison faces “alarming” conditions driven by staffing shortages, record overtime and inmates who are secretly using synthetic drugs and contraband cellphones, according to the state’s watchdog for correctional services.

The state’s Inspector General of Corrections Doug Koebernick issued the warning in a memo to lawmakers this week. The eight-page report identified several ongoing problems within the state prison system but singled out the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln as the facility with the most serious issues.

Koebernick said he voiced concerns to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office in a letter last month and later spoke by phone to Nebraska’s correctional services director, Scott Frakes.

“I’ve spent some time talking to individuals connected to the Nebraska State Penitentiary and thought I would share with you that I have some serious concerns about the stability of the facility,” Koebernick said in an excerpt of the letter that was included in his report. “The issues raised with me are alarming and that facility may be in the worst shape of all of our facilities.”

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

Nebraska’s prison system has faced a litany of problems in recent years, including persistent overcrowding and struggles to hire and retain employees. A different prison in southeast Nebraska was the site of inmate uprisings in 2015 and 2017. Two prisoners were killed in each of those incidents.

In a statement, Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has taken proactive steps to try to fill jobs, including offering pay increases, signing bonuses and other financial incentives to employees and hosting job fairs to attract more workers.

Frakes said the problems are common at other states’ corrections departments and that Nebraska faces a major challenge because of the state’s low unemployment, which gives prospective employees the chance to find higher-paying private sector jobs.

“The bottom line is that in an economy where unemployment is low and opportunities abound, it is challenging to fill vacancies,” Frakes said. The department “remains committed to ensuring that staffing is maintained at appropriate levels across all facilities, at all times.”

The report also warned of the “rather substantial” prevalence of contraband in the penitentiary, including cellphones and the synthetic drug K2, which mimics the effects of marijuana.

Prison officials have identified both as a major security concern. Cellphones allow inmates to communicate illicitly with outsiders and coordinate gang activity within the prison, while inmates under the influence of K2 have been known to have wildly unpredictable outbursts.

The report said the number of “protective service” job vacancies at the state penitentiary rose to 77 in June, the highest number in the last two years, despite the correction’s department’s efforts to hire more employees. The number of unfilled jobs has trended upward during that time.

The amount of overtime worked has reached a record high as well, and Koebernick said much of that increase was driven by the state penitentiary. Employees at the prison worked more than 18,500 hours of overtime in June, up sharply from around 11,100 hours in January 2018.

Much of the overtime is mandatory, which leads to worker burnout and exacerbates the department’s struggles to hire and retain quality workers, said state Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. Lathrop said the mandatory overtime makes it nearly impossible for workers to have a balanced family life, and many simply decide to find another job.

Lathrop said the staffing problems contribute to security concerns at the prison, which houses both minimum- and maximum-security inmates.

“It’s very concerning,” Lathrop said. “We’re going in the wrong direction. When we’re short-staffed, it’s a safety risk for the inmates and the people who are working there.”

___

Follow Grant Schulte: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte