Former Madison city employee alleges wrongful loss of job

 
MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A former Madison city employee alleges in a lawsuit that she lost her job because she supported a recall effort against Mayor Al Brandl.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that Gina Ainsworth filed the lawsuit Tuesday in district court. Ainsworth was employed by the city from April 2010 until Dec. 12, 2016, and says she received positive feedback from supervisors and co-workers while working under three different mayors.

Ainsworth says she exercised her free-speech rights and displayed a sign in her yard in favor of recalling Brandl during an unsuccessful 2016 recall campaign. She alleges that she received a call on Dec. 12 that she would not be reappointed later that day during the city council meeting and was given the opportunity to resign.

Brandl hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.

