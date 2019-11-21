U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
South Alabama teacher found shot to death inside home

 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A University of South Alabama teacher was found shot to death inside his home after police went to check on him because of co-workers’ concerns, authorities said Thursday.

A statement from the Mobile Police Department said the death of Matthew Wiser, 39, was being investigated as a murder.

Wiser was an associate professor in the business school at South Alabama. He was a graduate of the University of Rochester and Louisiana State University who taught economics and finance, according to his faculty web page.

A university statement said campus police went to check on Wiser over concerns expressed by colleagues. Officers found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside his home, Mobile police said.

Shelby Walter, who took one of Wiser’s economics classes in the spring, told WKRG-TV he was a “great teacher.”

“He helped with students who had trouble with homework. He really wanted his students to pass,” said Walter.