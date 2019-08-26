FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

County seeks $49M from South Carolina for bypass road

 
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials are advancing a plan for a $121 million bypass road to relieve a traffic-choked commercial corridor in upstate South Carolina.

The Greenville News reports state lawmakers are supporting Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven’s request for $49 million from the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank.

The bypass paralleling Woodruff Road would stretch 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) and have six traffic circles, plus bridges over interstates 185 and 85. The route would connect existing roadways south of Woodruff Road, tying into a road the city of Greenville is building.

State and local officials chose the bypass as their favored plan in January.

The $49 million would help a local roadbuilding group pay for engineering and buying right of way.

Kirven says Greenville County will add $30 million of its own.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com