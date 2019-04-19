FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi woman turns self in, saying she shot husband

 
Share

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi woman has surrendered to police, saying she shot and killed her husband.

Hernando police say 34-year-old Jamie Lynn Johnson turned herself in Wednesday night, saying she’d killed her husband hours earlier. The man, Gregory Johnson, was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a bedroom.

Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham tells WMC-TV the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Johnson is charged with murder, with a judge setting bail at $250,000. Bail was revoked on previous child neglect charges, though. Worsham says the couple was reported for locking their three children in the house by fastening exterior doors with zip ties. The state took the children into custody two months ago.

Johnson remains jailed Friday in DeSoto County. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/