Police: Dog walker fatally shoots teen attempting to rob him

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — A teen was shot and killed after police say he and another person tried to rob a man walking his dog.

Lt. Rob Bryant with DeKalb County police told WSB-TV that the two suspects approached the dog walker with a gun on Wednesday night, and the man pulled out his gun and shot them.

The teen died from his injuries. The other male suspect fled.

It’s unclear if the suspect who escaped was injured.

It’s unclear exactly how old the teen was.

The news station reports police believe the shooting was a case of self-defense. It’s unclear if the man, who has not been identified, will face charges.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html