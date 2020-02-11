Dominion announces new greenhouse gas reduction goals

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Dominion announces new greenhouse gas reduction goals

By SARAH RANKIN
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy announced Tuesday that it will aim to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, an acceleration of the goals the company had previously pledged to meet.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company , which operates in 18 states, said the goal covers both carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its electricity generation and gas infrastructure operations.

“Our mandate is to provide reliable and affordable energy — safely. We do that every day, all year long. But we recognize that we must also continue to be a leader in combating climate change,” Thomas Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the change.

The new goal is in line with a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that found emissions of the most abundant greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, would need to be reduced to net zero by 2050 to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), an aim of the 2015 landmark Paris climate change accord.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

Dominion had previously committed to cutting methane emissions from its natural gas operations by 50% between 2010 and 2030 and carbon emissions from its power generating facilities by 80% between 2005 and 2050.

A growing number of investor-owned utilities, cities and states are making greenhouse gas-reduction pledges of similar ambition, said Amanda Levin, a policy analyst with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

With Tuesday’s pledge, Dominion joined 12 other investor-owned utilities that have pledged to go 100% clean or reach net zero carbon emissions — meaning any emissions are offset by reduction measures — by 2050 or sooner, Levin said.

Dominion said it would achieve the goal through extending the licenses of its nuclear generation fleet, promoting energy efficiency programs, and investing in wind, solar, natural gas and renewable natural gas programs.

The goal will also require the use of technologies that are not currently in widespread use, including carbon capture, the company said.