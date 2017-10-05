FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Toronto council votes to not name stadium after Rob Ford

 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto city council has voted against naming a stadium after former Mayor Rob Ford.

Ford’s four-year tenure as mayor of Canada’s largest city was marred by revelations about his drinking problems and crack cocaine use. As he sought a second term in 2014, a cancer diagnosis forced him to do what months of scandals could not — drop his bid for re-election. He died less than two years later at the age of 46.

Council voted 24-11 Thursday against renaming a 2,200-seat stadium at Toronto’s Centennial Park after Ford.

Current Mayor John Tory recommended the stadium be named after his predecessor.

In a letter to council, Tory said Ford was known for his “unique approach to public service” and that his community involvement went well beyond politics.