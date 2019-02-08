Oregon art college to close after 112 years

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon College of Art and Craft will close its doors in May after a 112-year history after suffering from low enrollment and administrative turnover in recent years.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Friday that talks with Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland State University and other entities over the past year did not yield a solution.

The school has been a fixture in the Pacific Northwest’s craft movement for years.

The college grew out of an Arts and Craft Society founded by artist Julia Hoffman.

It also offered a summer art camp attended over the years by thousands of Portland-area kids.

The 135 students currently enrolled will transfer elsewhere, but it’s not clear where yet.

The campus will be sold to finance the last few months of operations.