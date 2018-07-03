FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Louisiana cost nears $108K in claims against ex-Edwards aide

 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana spent nearly $108,000 to respond to claims that a former top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards sexually harassed a woman when they worked together in the governor’s office.

Settlement documents released in March showed Louisiana agreed to pay $85,000 to end the legal allegations against Johnny Anderson by a former state employee.

On top of that, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday the state also paid nearly $23,000 to Baton Rouge attorney Vickie Crochet, who was hired to investigate and respond to the allegations against Anderson.

Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Louisiana Division of Administration, provided the amount spent on Crochet’s services.

Anderson left his position as deputy chief of staff in November after the accusations were lodged. He denied wrongdoing and continued to refute the allegations in the settlement.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com