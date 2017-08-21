Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Authorities investigate man’s death on York County road

 
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently was struck by a vehicle on a rural road in York County.

Deputies found the man’s body in a roadside ditch Saturday night, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of York. They’d been sent to check a report about an abandoned vehicle, which was found on the roadway.

Sheriff Dale Radcliff identified the victim as 41-year-old Chad K. Chapman, of York.

Radcliff told the York News-Times that the driver of the vehicle believed to have hit Chapman contacted the sheriff’s department and that the matter was now considered a “hit accident.” He says it initially had been handled as a hit and run.

Radcliff says an autopsy was performed Sunday.

___

Information from: York News-Times, http://www.yorknewstimes.com