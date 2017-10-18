FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man sentenced for beating wife after dreaming she cheated

 
Share

EYNON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.

Archibald police say he had been drinking before he dreamed his wife was unfaithful, then woke up and began punching and choking her before throwing her down on the driveway and threatening to kill her.

Police say he then attacked his daughter, who escaped and asked neighbors for help.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com