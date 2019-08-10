FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Starkville moves ahead with smaller annexation, despite foes

 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A northern Mississippi city is moving ahead with plans to annex 28 square miles of new territory.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruil broke a 3-3 tie on the issue this week, as the city seeks to take more of Oktibbeha County into its limits.

The city originally sought to annex Mississippi State University, but dropped that and some other proposed annexations.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the city will next file an annexation petition that must be approved by a chancery judge. The area includes 878 voters.

Spruill says the city is taking in growth areas. Many residents oppose annexation, citing higher taxes, loss of county garbage collection, and satisfaction with current conditions.

Aldermen Roy A. Perkins opposes forcing people into the city and says the cost of services will exceed taxes.

