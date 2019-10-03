Judge’s hug not embraced by all after Dallas officer’s trial

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge’s hug not embraced by all after Dallas officer’s trial

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG
 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Judges don’t usually hug convicted murderers in the courtroom or hand them Bibles before sending them off to prison.

That is what made Judge Tammy Kemp’s actions so extraordinary in the closing moments of the trial of a white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor.

The tearful embrace before Amber Guyger was taken away to serve 10 years touched off a debate over whether Kemp — a black former prosecutor who fasted and prayed before deciding to run for judge in 2014 — demonstrated admirable compassion or crossed an ethical line. One group asked for a judicial misconduct investigation.

Activists also questioned whether a black defendant would have received the same treatment, adding a final layer of anger to a high-profile case that touched on issues of race.

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

“It’s just her Christian nature,” said former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins, who was once Kemp’s boss and in 2006 became the first black elected district attorney in Texas history. Kemp, he said, would pray when their office tackled complex cases.

“You’re having people of color that have the opportunity to make judges now,” Watkins said. “Their life experience and their religious points of view are different than what we’ve seen in the past. That’s just the evolution of our judicial system.”

In September 2018, Guyger lived one floor below Botham Jean and said she entered his apartment thinking it was hers. Mistaking him for a burglar, she drew her gun and fired. The judge also hugged members of Jean’s family and allowed Jean’s younger brother to hug Guyger.

But some called Kemp’s actions a step backward. The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a secular Wisconsin-based group that routinely files lawsuits challenging religious displays in government, accused her of proselytizing from the bench.

The group filed a complaint Thursday with a Texas state agency that investigates allegations of judicial misconduct. At the heart of the protest was Kemp giving a Bible — one of her own — to Guyger and recommending a verse. Guyger had already been sentenced, and the jury had been dismissed.

“You can have mine. I have three or four more at home,” Kemp said to Guyger. “This is your job for the next month. Right here, John 3:16.”

Guyger then rose from the defense table to embrace the black-robed judge. Kemp appeared to hesitate for a moment, then wrapped her arms around the fired police officer.

As attorneys and sheriff’s deputies looked on, Kemp gently patted Guyger on the back with one hand and appeared to whisper in her ear. The two women held each other for 10 seconds. When they broke apart, a man in a suit standing near Guyger could be seen wiping away tears.

“Delivering Bibles and personally witnessing as a judge is an egregious abuse of power,” the foundation wrote in a letter to Texas officials. Kemp “transmitted her personal religious beliefs as a state official in an official proceeding of the gravest nature.”

Jacqueline Habersham, interim executive director of the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, said confidentiality rules bar her from discussing any pending complaint or investigation.

Kemp did not respond to requests for an interview Thursday and has not spoken publicly since the trial ended.

Kemp took over the 204th District Court after running as a Democrat in her first bid for office in 2014. In a campaign ad in a local magazine called I Messenger, Kemp criticized her opponent as brash and vowed that anyone who came through her courtroom, defendants and victims, would get respect.

She also pointed to God: “As a woman of faith with strong Christian values, my husband and I fasted and prayed about my decision to run.”

Legal experts said it is reasonable to watch Kemp’s actions and raise concerns about any indiscretion. But since the trial was over and the jury was dismissed, they said the propriety of Kemp’s conduct isn’t clear-cut.

“We want our judges to be human and to show their humanity,” said Renee Knake, a law professor at the University of Houston and expert in judicial ethics. “That’s why our cases are decided by human beings and not machines.”

___

Weber reporter from Austin.

JAKE BLEIBERG
Jake Bleiberg is a law enforcement reporter based in Dallas.