FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man accused of fatally shooting his father is indicted

 
Share

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Georgia man accused of shooting and killing his father at their home.

Citing court records, the Marietta Daily Journal reports that 24-year-old Daniel Walden Attaway was indicted last week on one count each of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Douglas Wayne Attaway.

During a probable cause hearing last month, a Marietta police detective testified that the younger Attaway had been told before the shooting that he either had to get a job or move out. The detective also said investigators found evidence of gunshot residue on Daniel Attaway’s clothing and that he told his mother and sister that he shot his father.

It’s unclear if Daniel Attaway has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: Marietta Daily Journal, http://mdjonline.com/