1 firefighter hurt in blaze at Chicago’s Vista Tower

 
CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter has been injured in a blaze at a high-rise construction site in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Fire media affairs says firefighters were called to a fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday at the Vista Tower site on East Wacker Drive. The fire was contained to a basement office.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department says one firefighter suffered an injury to the lower body. The firefighter was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The department says the building was unoccupied at the time, and the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vista Tower will be the third tallest building in Chicago at 101 stories when it is completed, expected to occur in 2020.