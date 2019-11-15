Detroit-area hospital getting interpreters for deaf patients

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Detroit-area hospital getting interpreters for deaf patients

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit hospital will begin providing interpreters for deaf patients under a settlement with federal prosecutors that followed a civil rights review of the hospital’s practices.

William Beaumont Hospital and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan reached an agreement Wednesday over allegations that the hospital violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A civil rights investigation of Beaumont found that it neglected to provide American Sign Language interpreters for complex medical appointments and procedures for patients who were hard of hearing or deaf, even after those patients continually asked for interpreters.

Matthew Schneider, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District on Michigan, said in a statement that the ADA safeguards the right of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to be able to access medical services.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

“This settlement enables Beaumont and the federal government to achieve their common goal to ensure that deaf and hard of hearing patients can communicate with their doctors and obtain equal access to medical treatment, especially at critical moments in their care.”

In a released statement, Beaumont released a statement denying any ADA violations and did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The statement also noted that Beaumont has already made efforts to enhance its policies and procedures for providing proper accommodations and entered into an agreement with the government that bolsters the hospital’s commitment to compliance with the law.

The settlement requires Beaumont to provide training to hospital staff on the ADA’s requirements, to adopt specific policies and procedures to ensure that auxiliary aids and services, including ASL interpreters, are swiftly provided to patients or companions who have hearing issues; and to designate specific Beaumont ADA personnel to ensure access to appropriate auxiliary aids and services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the requirements apply to each of Beaumont’s three hospitals and 31 associated health care facilities.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com