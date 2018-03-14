FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Appeals court: Officer justified in shooting dog in Utah

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court says a police officer in Utah searching for a boy acted reasonably when he entered a fenced yard and fatally shot a dog running toward him.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Tuesday ruled in favor of Salt Lake City police officer Brett Olsen.

The court in a 3-0 decision said Olsen did not violate Sean Kendall’s constitutional rights when he entered the backyard without a warrant and shot his dog in June 2014.

Olsen had been conducting a neighborhood search for a missing child.

Kendall sued Salt Lake City and five police officers in 2015.

The lawsuit claimed officers weren’t properly trained to deal with dogs. Kendall also argued Olsen violated both search and seizure and due process laws when he entered his yard.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com