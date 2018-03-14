FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Murder charges waived after Illinois man accepts plea deal

 
Share

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man charged with murder in the 2010 death of a 15-year-old has accepted a plea deal, waiving multiple homicide charges.

Under the plea bargain, Chad Bennett II, 27, pleaded guilty to home invasion on accountability, The Southern Illinoisan reported.

Bennett was initially charged in 2016 with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of homicidal death in the death of Sidnee Stephens.

Stephens was reported missing on July 19, 2010. Her remains were discovered six days later in Beucoup Creek.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

Stephen’s half-sister, Dakota Wall, was also charged in the teen’s death. Wall was accused of leaving the door of the home she shared with Stephens open so others could come in and scare her. Wall was sentenced in 2014 to 26 years in prison.

Robbie Mueller, James Glazier and Carl Dane were also accused in the case.

Dane died by suicide in his jail cell before being transported to prison after being sentenced to 60 years for murder. Glazier is currently serving 60 years for a murder charge related to Stephens’ death, and Mueller is serving 37 years.

Perry County State’s Attorney David Stanton dropped the original murder charge against Bennett in 2013, reserving the right to refile charges later, because there was a lack of evidence, according to previous reports by the newspaper.

Bennett’s attorney, Bryan Drew, said a sentencing hearing hasn’t yet been scheduled, adding that the crime could be punished by between six and 30 years in prison with credit for time served. He said Bennett has been incarcerated for two years.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com