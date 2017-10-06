Oklahoma State physicists awarded $1.2 million grant

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded more than $1.2 million to Oklahoma State University physicists to conduct fundamental research in elementary particle physics.

The grant is spread over three years and will support physics research by five physicists at the university.

The research focuses on theories leading to new discoveries that could be made at the Large Hadron Collider, which is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator.

The grant will also support work on the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. More than 160 laboratories and universities are involved in the experiment, which involves sending a beam of neutrinos from a lab near Chicago into a massive particle detector in a deep underground mine in South Dakota.