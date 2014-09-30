Imprisoned Dutch killer Van der Sloot now a father

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Imprisoned Dutch killer Joran van der Sloot is now a father.

Van der Sloot attorney Maximo Altez says the girl was born Sunday in Lima, Peru — far from the remote prison where van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence for killing a Peruvian business student in 2010. He also remains the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba

Altez says the child is named Dushy after van der Sloot’s grandmother.

Van der Sloot married 24-year-old Leidy Figueroa in July. A month later, authorities sent him to a prison high in the Andes, saying he had threatened to kill the warden of the lockup near Lima.