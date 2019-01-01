FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Utah National Guard members to deploy for cyber mission

 
DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Members of the Utah National Guard will deploy as part of an effort to maintain critical infrastructure for the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

The 18 guard members will leave Wednesday from the Utah National Guard headquarters in Draper. Their deployment to Ft. Meade in Maryland will last 400 days.

Cpt. Kylie Boyle is the senior officer in charge of the Utah team. He says the cyber environment is always evolving and the team is excited about using the training it has received over the last three years.

The team will be federalized in February after receiving more training when it gets to Maryland.

The work is part of Task Force Echo III. The task force consists of 12 states working together under the 126th Cyber Battalion based out of Massachusetts.