Utah bank to incorporate historic grain elevator in building

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah bank is transporting a grain elevator from its original location to the bank’s new branch to help preserve the structure and convey its historic importance to the area, officials said.

The Holley-Globe and Milling Company elevator will be integrated into Cache Valley Bank’s new location in Hyrum, The Herald Journal reported.

Workers disassembled and began moving sections of the elevator Wednesday.

The bank wanted to use the wood and grain elevator as an element of the building to represent the community, board of directors member Peter Daines said

The grain elevator built in 1918 is one of only two in Utah that used the construction method of stacking and nailing wood planks, National Register of Historic Places records said.

Visitors will be able to access the top of the tower, which will be extended 10 feet (3 yards) for a glass observation deck just below the grain elevator’s cupola, architect Christian Wilson said.

A functional aspect to the grain elevator will be the line-of-sight it provides to transfer data to the bank’s offices in Logan about eight miles (13 kilometers) north, bank CEO George Daines said.