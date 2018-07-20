FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

FAA employee charged with having child porn on work laptop

 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An administrative officer with the Federal Aviation Administration has been charged with having child pornography on his work computer.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Scott Pierson of Vernon was arrested Thursday on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General learned in March that Pierson had accessed websites known to contain child porn.

Investigators seized several computers, cellphones and thumb drives this week during a search of Pierson’s home. Prosecutors say Pierson had hundreds of images and videos of children on his FAA-issued laptop and other devices.

Pierson is assigned to the FAA’s Bradley Flight Standards District Office in Enfield. Nobody answered a phone call seeking comment Friday made to a number listed for Pierson.