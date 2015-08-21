Key Chinese manufacturing index falls to 77-month low

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Key Chinese manufacturing index falls to 77-month low

 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing contracted by an unexpectedly large margin this month, a survey showed Friday, adding to signs of economic weakness.

The preliminary version of the Caixin purchasing managers’ index, formerly sponsored by HSBC Corp., fell to a 77-month low of 47.1 in August from July’s 47.8 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 indicate a contraction. That was weaker than most analysts expected.

Output, new export orders and employment all declined at faster rates than in July. The preliminary figure is based on responses from 85 to 90 percent of companies surveyed for the index.

“There is still pressure on the front of maintaining growth rates,” said He Fan, chief economist for Caixin Insight Group, a Chinese financial news publisher, in a statement. “The government needs to fine tune fiscal and monetary policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and speed up the structural reform.”

China’s economic growth held steady at 7 percent in the latest quarter ending in July, its weakest performance since the 2008 global crisis.

Retail sales growth has weakened and July exports fell by an unexpectedly large 8.3 percent.

“The old style policy easing in the past three quarters haven’t been felt by the real economy yet,” said Citigroup economists Minggao Shen and Serena Wang in a report.

Chinese policymakers also have to contend with the possibility of capital outflows caused by expectations of more devaluations of the yuan following last week’s surprise change in exchange rate policy.

Shen and Wang said they expect Beijing to respond with two interest rate cuts in the next year and a reduction in minimum reserves banks are required to hold, a move that would free up more money for lending.