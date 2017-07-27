Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Witness says Idaho 18-year-old died playing Russian roulette

 
Share

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — It was a game of Russian roulette that led to the death of 18-year-old Tim Reeves while he and friends were camping in Idaho, witnesses said.

Friends, all juveniles, who were on the camping trip told the Latah County District Court on Wednesday that after a night of alcohol and marijuana use, Keagan Tennant pointed a rifle at Reeves. They said Reeves held a silver Smith and Wesson revolver and aimed it at Tennant, The Lewiston Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2w3LE6c ).

Reeves began using racial slurs toward Tennant. before he fired and killed Reeves the morning of July 17, a witness said.

Witnesses accuse Tennant of then shooting one bullet at a stump and another near the head of a witness.

Other news
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

The witness said Tennant then yelled out, “Everyone needs to die; no witnesses.”

The witness said they then pleaded with Tennant, who put the gun down and began crying and rocking back and forth on the ground.

Tennant, 17, is charged as an adult.

Defendant Matthew McKetta, 18, was not at the campsite at the time of Reeves’ death, witnesses said. He was getting his father’s utility vehicle for hunting, which was eventually used to try and hide Reeves’ body, they said.

Tennant and McKetta wrapped Reeves’ body in a tarp and drove it into the woods where it was dumped, according to court documents.

The two defendants then stashed Reeves’ belongings in an abandoned house and said they wanted to burn any evidence with his blood on it, witnesses said.

The guns were stolen from McKetta’s adoptive father, Charlie McKetta, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

The two juvenile witnesses reported Reeves’ death to police the next day, but Tennant and McKetta fled the state. They were taken into custody about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Canadian border in Curlew, Washington, where Tennant previously participated in a Job Corps program.

Tennant is accused of taking a white Pontiac Grand Prix at gunpoint from a Pizza Hut delivery driver in Moscow to flee the state.

Tennant faces seven felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and attempted murder. He could be sentenced to 60 years to life in prison and as much as $230,000 in fines.

McKetta faces five felony charges, including concealment of evidence, and could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison with fines of $130,000.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com