FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Newark publicizes its pitch to Amazon: ‘Yes, Newark’

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s biggest city is giving the public a window into its bid to win Amazon’s second headquarters.

Newark provided a 200-page, redacted version of its pitch to the online retail giant after earlier denying requests citing a competitive interest in keeping the proposal private.

But CJ Griffin, an Open Public Records Act attorney, says a client sued and the city responded by releasing the pitch, except for six redacted pages.

The document shows Newark titled the pitch “Yes, Newark.” It also highlights some already-public aspects, including up to $5 billion in possible state tax credits and $2 billion in city tax breaks.

Newark is one of 20 cities named by Amazon as a finalist. Amazon plans to invest $5 billion and could employ as many as 50,000 people.