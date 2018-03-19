Noise complaints reveal Sioux Falls development issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Downtown boosters and economic development officials have long touted Sioux Falls’ core as a place where people can live, work and play.

It’s a vision that became a reality in the last decade as the number of people living in apartments, lofts and condominiums downtown doubled to about 2,000. And with at least a half-dozen new residential projects on the horizon, that number will only continue to go up.

But with more entertainment venues following suit, from a planned outdoor music venue across the street from apartments to an event center planned in the mixed-use Village on the River building, is “live-work-play” a practical pursuit?

The Icon Lounge this month suspended concerts after getting several noise complaints from residents of a new apartment complex next door, shining a spotlight on the challenges that arise when “live” and “play” collide.

The incident also raised questions about the rules for building downtown and the sound restrictions that govern the city, the Argus Leader reported .

"(It’s unclear) if this is a one-off or if this is exposing a larger problem,” Councilor Greg Neitzert said. “We need to have a wider discussion about downtown and what it should be and the collisions you start to run into when you have mixed-use.”

When it comes to sound, city ordinance caps the level of decibels that a property can be exposed to based on land use. In residential neighborhoods, the limit is 60 decibels during the day and 55 decibels in the late night and early morning hours. For commercial property, it’s 65 decibels 24 hours a day.

Those standards apply regardless of building type — residential or commercial, which means when the apartments went up, the Icon Lounge became bound by the residential limit, not the commercial.

There’s also nothing requiring developers, contractors and home builders to modify protocol based on location. In other words, whether a building goes up in a green field on the city’s outskirts or in the heart of downtown, the building codes and the soundproofing standards are static.

That’s the way it’s been since the late 1970s when the city first adopted its noise ordinance, which has twice been modified — once to create a special permit for outdoor entertainment events and another time to clean up the original ordinance language.

Even without a nudging from city government, developers know a “live, work, play” neighborhood calls for different building designs for both residential and commercial projects.

Jim Dunham, owner of Dunham Company, said floors are insulated, and walls and windows are thicker when building downtown due to the noisy nature of an urban setting.

“All the nuances are different downtown,” Dunham said. “People know that.”

The source of the noise complaints against Icon is from the renovated Jones Building next door that opened in September. Sioux Falls Planning Director Mike Cooper said while there have long been other apartment complexes in the vicinity of the Icon Lounge, the Jones Building was designed with patios and sliding glass doors facing the nightclub.

There were no zoning changes necessary to allow the Jones Building to be used as residential property, and Cooper contends because apartments already existed in the neighborhood, the Icon was always bound by the residential standard.

He said the city’s ordinances are adequate to foster mixed-use neighborhoods if everyone adheres to the rules, but it never hurts to study possible improvements to the rule books, especially with more building concepts that are new to Sioux Falls.

Cooper pointed to a planned rooftop bar on top of a Lewis Drug-Sanford Health location at 10th Street and Phillips Avenue that will be within earshot of dozens of apartment units and lofts.

“We’ve got the noise standards, and as long as people are able to meet those noise standards . those different types of uses should be able to coexist within the downtown area,” Cooper said. “But if there’s going to be a desire to take another look at the standards, it’s probably not a bad idea.”

The planned Levitt Shell at the Falls, which will hold 50 free outdoor concerts each summer, will also share a neighborhood with apartments and lofts.

Parks Director Don Kearney said that facility, which will be able to hold up to 5,000 concertgoers, is being designed to push music away from downtown and the neighboring apartments. The seating area will also be constructed with canopies and trees to better confine the sound projecting from the stage.

While entertainment venue designs can help with noise nuisances — the Icon Lounge is in the process of beefing up its sound-proofing so it can resume concerts there —Neitzert said the Council could consider establishing more stringent soundproofing standards for residential building downtown as long as changes don’t disincentive development there.

Another solution could be doing away with the old noise standards in favor of a one-size-fits-all decibel level for all of downtown, said Joe Batcheller, executive director of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

For example, the Old Market in Omaha, Nebraska, allows 70 decibel during the day and 65 decibel at night.

“Whatever it is ... it’ll be a balancing act of trying to promote live music and culture and entertainment with living downtown,” Batcheller said.

But Batcheller also cautioned against adding cost-prohibitive hurdles for developers downtown by mandating thicker walls and triple window panes.

“It’s already a challenge ... so I’d hate to make it any more cost-prohibitive to develop downtown,” he said.

Stacy Newcomb-Weiland, co-owner of the Icon Lounge, said city planning staff should work with developers to make sure they’re aware of the types of buildings already in the neighborhood before they build and identify potential conflicts before they happen.

“We needed to be notified that our sound ordinance was going to change dramatically .... with residential being built next door,” she said. “If we had been part of the process, we could have worked with the city and the new neighbors to try to find some mutually beneficial solutions before the residents moved in.”

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com