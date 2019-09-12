Retired judge tabbed to fill appellate court vacancy

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has summoned a retired judge to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Fifth District Appellate Court.

Circuit Judge Milton S. Wharton of St. Clair County was tabbed Wednesday. He will replace Justice Melissa Chapman. She will retire Oct. 2.

Wharton’s assignment will begin Nov. 1 and expire Dec. 7, 2020, after the November 2020 election. Wharton will not be a candidate in the race to fill the vacancy permanently.

Wharton served the Twentieth Judicial Circuit for 35 years. He was an associate judge from 1976 to 1988 and a then circuit judge until his retirement in 2012.

The Twentieth Circuit covers Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties in southwestern Illinois.

Wharton is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and DePaul University School of Law.