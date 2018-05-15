Shooting at party after high school prom leaves 1 dead

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a party after a high school prom has resulted in Frederick’s second fatal shooting of the year.

The Frederick News-Post reports that 17-year-old Ean Lanell Davis-Lattimore has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. He also has been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder.

The shooting happened early Sunday. Police say Davis-Lattimore got into an argument with another partygoer and allegedly fired a gun toward the house where the party was being held after the Frederick High School prom.

Police found 18-year-old Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto near the front door with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old boy living at the home was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left calf.

Police say neither was Davis-Lattimore’s intended targets.